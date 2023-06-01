LEE’S SUMMIT — Smithville punched their ticket back to the final four on Saturday, May 27. The Warriors defeated St. Michael The Archangel 3-1 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.
The Warriors and Guardians clashed in a scoreless first half of action. The two teams jockeyed with each other to try and find ways to score. Smithville looked really strong with great combination play in the first 10 minutes of play. The Guardians found a groove after settling in, but neither team could score in the first half.
In the second half, the Warriors were all over the Guardians. Smithville scored goals from Ava Mensik and two from Alayna Edwards. According to center back Sydney Weers, Smithville’s fitness played a difference in winning on the hot afternoon.
“They were a great team and I think it came down to our stamina,” Weers said. “We had possession a lot of the game so that helped us out a lot.”
There is a confidence around this team that has a championship worthy pedigree. Weers knows that the job isn’t done just yet. She remembers last year’s team that made it to the final four, but lost in the state semifinal sending them to the third-place game.
“Don’t want to feel it again,” she said. “We just need to continue to do what we do and work hard.”
Weers often harkens back to playing for each other and together with one purpose. It is a feeling that is often understood throughout the squad without needing a reminder. She did say that unspoken confidence stems from the Warriors’ goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart.
“Whenever we are down and need a boost, we just think of one another and doing it for each other,” Weers said. “When you see Katelyn behind you in the backline, she gives you that confidence. She is a beast.”
Burkhart has allowed just nine goals in 24 games this season. No team has scored more than one goal against Smithville. The continuity on the backline led by Burkhart will be crucial in the Class 3 State Semifinals.
Smithville will meet Union (15-7-1) at 1:30 p.m. in World Wide Technology Soccer Park on Friday, June 2. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 63-6 in wins this season. In their losses, Union have been outscored 23-6. The Warriors defense will be a major factor in slowing down a potent Union attack on Friday.
