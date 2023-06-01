LEE’S SUMMIT — Smithville punched their ticket back to the final four on Saturday, May 27. The Warriors defeated St. Michael The Archangel 3-1 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.

The Warriors and Guardians clashed in a scoreless first half of action. The two teams jockeyed with each other to try and find ways to score. Smithville looked really strong with great combination play in the first 10 minutes of play. The Guardians found a groove after settling in, but neither team could score in the first half.

Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Abbey Crim takes a shot on goal against St. Michael The Archangel in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 
Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Sydney Weers against St. Michael The Archangel in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 
Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Katelyn Burkhart against St. Michael The Archangel in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

