SMITHVILLE — A new season begins for the Warriors as they try to reach the pinnacle of high school sports: a state title. The team isn’t talking much of last year’s success as this year is a new year with new challenges. It is obvious that the Warriors are hungry for more. They may not talk about last year, but they certainly are talking about the opportunities that await this year.
Plenty of last year’s team are back, which gives Smithville hope. Striker Jessica Baker, midfielder Abbey Crim, defender Sydney Weers and keeper Katelyn Burkhart are just some of the returning players for head coach Jon Reed.
“It is a fun group of girls because they get along so well and they are so competitive. They all have the same goals,” Reed said. “We are returning a lot of girls with tons of experience. They know they have the experience, but every team wants to beat you.”
Senior Hanna Heath is another key Warrior who returns this season. Heath is also a part of the basketball team and due to the team’s loss in the district tournament, this was one of the earliest times that she had been with the soccer squad. She explained the dynamic of the team early on in the first few weeks of practice.
“I was able to feel the full wrath of conditioning. It has been good to be back with all of these girls,” she said. “We want to get back to that spot at state and do just as good, if not better. We are just going to keep working towards that.”
The Warriors will start the season guns-blazing. They face Blue Springs South at home Tuesday, March 21, to begin the new year. The Jaguars finished last year with an 11-12 record.
On Wednesday, March 22, Smithville will make the short trek to Liberty North to face last year’s Class 4 third-place winners. Having two tough games back-to-back to open the season is a great opportunity, said Reed.
“We are ecstatic to play two phenomenal teams right out of the gate because I want to know where we are at right off the bat,” he said. “Both teams are just quality teams so by the end of the week, we will know where we are at and know what we need to improve on.”
Effort is something Heath is looking for from her and the rest of the team come Tuesday against Blue Springs South.
Team work and camaraderie will also be important as the Warriors may be put in sticky situations early in the year.
“It is going to be our first game working all together. Figuring out small stuff and getting out all of the kinks will be something to look for,” Heath said.
