SMITHVILLE — A new season begins for the Warriors as they try to reach the pinnacle of high school sports: a state title. The team isn’t talking much of last year’s success as this year is a new year with new challenges. It is obvious that the Warriors are hungry for more. They may not talk about last year, but they certainly are talking about the opportunities that await this year.

Smithville Soccer

Smithville’s Sydney Weers during a scrimmage on Tuesday, March 14.

Plenty of last year’s team are back, which gives Smithville hope. Striker Jessica Baker, midfielder Abbey Crim, defender Sydney Weers and keeper Katelyn Burkhart are just some of the returning players for head coach Jon Reed.

Smithville Warriors

Smithville’s Abbey Crim during a scrimmage on Tuesday, March 14.
Smithville Soccer

Smithville’s Katelyn Burkhart during a scrimmage on Tuesday, March 14.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.