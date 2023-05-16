SMITHVILLE — The Warriors topped Kearney 2-0 for the second time this week. The latest victory came in the most crucial of times, the district tournament. The win pushed Smithville to the Class 3 District 8 Championship. The loss for Kearney, sadly, ended their season Monday, May 15.
Smithville opened the scoring in the early portion of the game. Olivia Eastridge took the cross for the Warriors, it floated into the air and was untouched. The ball ended up into the back of the net for the opening goal.
Following the opening goal, Smithville and Kearney battled rather evenly to finish out the first half. In the second half, the Warriors pushed for a second goal, but could not find it. Following a Warriors’ attack, the Bulldogs went on the counterattack. A nice ball through the middle found Taylor Klein one on one with Smithville’s keeper Katelyn Burkhart. The Smithville keeper came up with the improbable save to keep the Warriors’ lead intact.
“When I saw the one-v-one, I just tried to make myself big,” Burkhart said. “I just remember my face getting a little bit of the shot. That’s all that I remember.”
Minutes following the big save, Smithville earned another corner. A nice ball towards the near post found the inside of Abbey Crim’s foot. Crim volleyed the shot into the back of the net to double Smithville’s lead to 2-0.
For the final 20 minutes of the game, Smithville played no-nonsense soccer as they shut up shop on the backline. All crosses were cleared and easy passes were completed. The cohesion and trust of the Smithville lineup through years of playing with each other has been one of the reasons for their ability to close games out, according to Burkhart.
“We have played with each other for the past three years. We are comfortable with each other and we know how we play,” Burkhart shared. “I feel like we are just really connected as a team.”
Kearney head coach Amanda Hopkins explained how much fun this season was for her squad.
“This group fights. They work hard and they never quit,” Hopkins said. “They are pleasant to be around, they are just a good group of girls. We had some freshmen step up and play a majority of games, so that’s a good sign for the future.”
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 12-11 record, which is a great mark considering they lost six of their first 10 games. The future is bright for the Bulldogs as many freshmen and sophomores saw the field this season.
The Warriors' season continues as they have accumulated an incredible mark of outscoring their opponents 111-7. One of the few goals they allowed came against Pembroke Hill on May 8. The Warriors defeated the Raiders 2-1 in that game. The two teams will meet again, this time for the district championship at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.
