SMITHVILLE — The Warriors topped Kearney 2-0 for the second time this week. The latest victory came in the most crucial of times, the district tournament. The win pushed Smithville to the Class 3 District 8 Championship. The loss for Kearney, sadly, ended their season Monday, May 15.

Smithville opened the scoring in the early portion of the game. Olivia Eastridge took the cross for the Warriors, it floated into the air and was untouched. The ball ended up into the back of the net for the opening goal.

Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Katelyn Burkhart passes the ball against Kearney in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals on Monday, May 15. 
Smithville Soccer

Smithville celebrates after Abbey Crim's goal in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals against Kearney on Monday, May 15. 
Kearney Soccer

Kearney's Moira Olberding during the Class 3 District 8 semifinals against Smithville on Monday, May 15. 
Kearney soccer

Kearney's Jillian Bonderer heads the ball against Smithville during the Class 3 District 8 Semifinals on Monday, May 15. 

