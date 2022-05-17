INDEPENDENCE — One team moves on, the other goes home, that’s the name of the game for postseason soccer play. Smithville earned the 8-0 win over Kearney in the Class 3 District 8 Semifinals Monday, May 16.
The first 30 minutes went exactly how Kearney pictured. They played with toughness and fight, which frustrated the Warriors. Their togetherness was on display as the game marched on at a score of 0-0.
“We struggled to score and when we did score, our confidence came up,” Smithville head coach Jon Reed said. “Our speed definitely stood out.”
The opening goal for Smithville came in the 31st minute as the ball bounced around the box and fell into the goal off a Kearney player, an own goal. It was a heartbreaking way to give the Warriors the lead.
After the first goal came, a flurry of goals followed. Smithville’s Jessica Baker proved to be the difference as she rifled a shot from outside the box in the 37th minute.
She quickly followed with another goal seconds before the halftime whistle. Smithville led 3-0 at the break.
It hasn’t been an easy career for Baker, who wants to perform well for her team as much as possible.
“I am coming off of an ACL tear my sophomore year and then we lost my freshman season to COVID,” she said. “So, I have been trying to get some good goals in.”
40’ SHS 3-0 KHSJust before the half, Baker scores another goal this time coming from a nice pass off of the right wing. pic.twitter.com/uuq7cSYtuA— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 17, 2022
In the second half, Smithville attacked more and more through crisp passing and unselfish play, a recipe of success that has led them to a record of 22-3. The Warriors tacked on five second-half goals to give them the convincing win as the Bulldogs season came to a close.
With tears and hugs, Kearney gave their all in a season of ups and downs. The injury bug struck this side as the team rarely fielded the same squad in consecutive games. But, head coach Amanda Hopkins wouldn’t change it for the world. She has created bonds with this team that will last a lifetime, she shared.
“I love them like they’re your children,” Hopkins said. “To see the seniors go sucks. It’s hard, so hard. It’s been a rough season with battling injuries and a lot of stuff this year.”
It was the final time in a Kearney kit for senior key contributors Mia Adkins, Emma Weightman, Macy Hughes and Morgan Miller. This group will remember the hard times, but also the positive ones.
Kearney’s 2-0 district opening round win over Van Horn on Saturday, May 14 was one of the bright spots for the Bulldogs. A beautiful set piece by Weightman allowed Adkins to score against the Falcons. Adkins’ doubled the lead with another goal as Kearney earned their marquee victory.
“We connected passes, we communicated, it was the best game that we played,” Hopkins said. “We worked as a team and I was glad that Mia got those two. It was really special to see her get those.”
For Smithville, the season marches on as the team faces Platte County for the district championship Thursday, May 19. This will be the fourth time the two teams have met. The Warriors won two of the three previous meetings against the Pirates. Each game has been decided by one goal.
“Each time that we have played them, it has come down to the final four minutes of the game,” Reed said. “We are going to get five chances, if we are lucky. We have to finish two of them to win.”
