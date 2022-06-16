Smithville's Weers wins Class 3 defensive player of year

The Class 3 All-State award winners were announced on Wednesday, June 14. Smithville’s Sydney Weers brought home one of the top awards in the state as she earned the defensive player of the year.
Weers was incredible this season for Smithville as she helped lead a backline to a third place trophy in Class 3. With the ball at her feet, she was even able to advance into the attacking third bringing the team more opportunities on goal.
She was also named to the Class 3 All-State First Team. Joining Weers on the list is Katelyn Burkhart who earned first team honors for her performance in goal. Midfielder Alayna Edwards was named to the first team, as well. On the second team all-state, Abbey Crim is featured for her play in the midfield.
On the Suburban Conference Blue Division award list, Weers, Crim, Edwards, Burkhart and Kaitlyn Milford were named to the first team. On the second team award list, Brooklyn Edwards, Izzy Barrow, Bella Silvio and Sophi Larson were nominated. Lastly, Emma Becker, Ava Mensik and Hanna Heath were added to the honorable mention list.
