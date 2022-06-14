SMITHVILLE — Forms of intimidation is often necessary in sports, but using fashion to scare away the opponent, that’s different.
Smithville’s girls soccer team has been trying to annoy their competitors by wearing prewrap headbands that represent the opponent’s colors since 2021.
It all started prior to a game against Platte County, when then-freshman Kaitlyn Milford came up with the idea.
“We all wear prewrap, so why don’t we all wear the same color,” Milford explained. “So I said, ‘Well, what if we all wear the opposing team’s home colors?’ It would just mess with them and be funny.’”
Throughout the previous two seasons, the team has worn different colors on their heads that sometimes clash with their green uniforms. A few players shared that they feel confident when they step onto the field with their opposition's colors on.
“It’s a confidence boost for sure,” senior Izzy Barrow said.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, which was on display between Platte County and Smithville on April 28. Smithville wore orange while the Pirates wore green headbands.
“PC did wear green prewrap against us this year and it did not play out well for them,” Milford said with a wry smile. “They were wearing green and we were wearing orange, we were even.”
A key person in this whole process has been Abbey Crim, who owns the most prewrap. She has the team ready for whatever color is needed. When the Warriors line up opposite of their own colors, winning is the only option according to Bella Silvio.
“It is kind of embarrassing when you do lose, that is not a good thing,” Silvio said with a laugh.
The tradition will continue into next year as Smithville looks to add to their trophy case after earning third place in this year’s state championship. There are few colors that give the team an extra boost, which they will rely on next year: purple representing Kearney and the orange of the Platte County Pirates.
“There are just certain colors that we feel really good in,” Milford said. “Orange and purple we feel good in.”
