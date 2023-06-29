Theoharidis wins CT's Athlete of the Year for Liberty North girls

Ekaterina Theoharidis is the Courier-Tribune's Athlete of the Year for Liberty North girls athletics. 

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

LIBERTY — Sprinting behind defenders or utilizing her little hop before free kicks, Ekaterina Theoharidis and her playing have been some of the most crucial pieces to Liberty North’s success over the past three years. Her incredible season that led the Eagles to their first-ever state championship resulted in her being named the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty North’s girls athletics. Theoharidis earned the award after receiving 15 votes out of the 40 votes that were cast.

Ekaterina Theoharidis was named the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty North girls athletics.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 10.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis against Park Hill on Tuesday, May 16.

