Theoharidis wins CT's Athlete of the Year for Liberty North girls

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
LIBERTY — Sprinting behind defenders or utilizing her little hop before free kicks, Ekaterina Theoharidis and her playing have been some of the most crucial pieces to Liberty North’s success over the past three years. Her incredible season that led the Eagles to their first-ever state championship resulted in her being named the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty North’s girls athletics. Theoharidis earned the award after receiving 15 votes out of the 40 votes that were cast.
“Any award, big or small, is such a honor for me. Just having my name on different platforms is just so crazy to see. I feel like that I am a normal player, but getting recognized makes you feel accomplished,” she said. “All of my hard work has paid off.”
Theoharidis has been one of the top players for Liberty North this year. Her ability as one of the strikers to get behind defenders and find a sliver of space has been crucial. Liberty North’s midfield has often found Theoharidis in the right place and at the right time as she stuffed the stat sheet.
The recently graduated Liberty North athlete is not the tallest soccer player on the field at any given time. She is not one to tussle in the box with center backs. Instead, she uses her quick feet and acceleration to run past her opponents, which has made her a difficult player to stop. Theoharidis learned these traits by watching one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
“I was obsessing over Messi since I was young. My coach when growing up told me about him. I am not tall, huge or pushing down players, so I had to play like him,” Theoharidis said. “Messi is someone that I have tried to mimic.”
Theoharidis played the perfect pass to teammate Megan Hinnenkamp in the Class 4 State Championship game.
Hinnenkamp blasted the ball into the goal off a deflection to secure the win for the Eagles. All of the hard work that Theoharidis has put in came to fruition in that moment as her assist helped the team win the final game of the season.
“We had a great team with amazing supporters, teammates and a great coach. Everyone was playing for the same goal,” she said. “It was easy to keep going with what we started last year.”
Soccer isn’t the only thing on Theoharidis’ mind. School has always come first, and when it came to deciding her college of choice, she looked only to a few programs. She hopes to become a veterinarian and her love of animals has become an important part of her
life. Theoharidis looked at many schools, but it was Northwest Missouri State that felt like home immediately.
With the school’s animal science, pre-veterinary program and an accomplished soccer program, it was the perfect fit for Theoharidis.
“I have always loved science and animals, it has always interested me,” she said.
Theoharidis will join an extremely talented Bearcat roster that finished the season with a 13-5-3 record. Northwest Missouri State was able to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, too. Theoharidis’ goal prowess along with her passion for school has made her an easy choice for this year’s athlete of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.