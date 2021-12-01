LIBERTY – At the helm of the Liberty girls swim team for his 21st season, coach Christopher Murphy is looking to build on the Blue Jays’ third-place conference standings from last year.
The Jays take on Lee’s Summit away Friday, Dec. 3.
How many starters return and who are they?
Murphy: “Lost four varsity swimmers, lost all four varsity divers. Returners (all swimmers) are: Henley Schmalz-Turner, Sydney Usher, Shae Harvey, Alayna Smith, Ellie McWhorter, Lydia Riggs, Megan Gifford, Lily Babcock, Grace Allen, Avery Jolly, Lauren Pancic and Brooke Burnham.”
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards?
Murphy: “Schmalz-Turner and Usher, All-State Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay; Usher and Riggs, All-State Honorable Mention 200 Free Relay; and Schmalz-Turner, All-Conference Honorable Mention 100 Back.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Murphy: “I have four returning state swimmers who will provide the backbone of my team: Schmalz-Turner, Usher, Allen and Riggs. Harvey will provide some great experience in the distance events.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Murphy: “I have the biggest freshman class I have ever had with 15 swimmers and two divers. Caitlyn Hartwig will look to fill some relay spots we have open from our graduates from last year. Twins Alexa and Gabi Workman will also challenge for some of those relay spots.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Murphy: “One of our strengths will be our youth. I have a huge group of freshmen and sophomores dedicated to year-round swimming who are going to give us some depth we haven’t had in a while. I’m unsure of any weakness we have since so many of our swimmers are new this year. We do only have two divers this year instead of our usual four to five.”
What are your key matchups we should note for the season?
Murphy: ”Our biggest in-season meet will be the COMO meet, which is back on after its cancellation last year. Also, our dual on Jan. 4 against Liberty North is always a big meet.”
