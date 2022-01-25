BELTON — Kearney was back in the pool competing at the Pirate Invitational at Belton High School on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22. The Bulldogs were strong in a deep competition where they finished in second place out of 15 teams. Kearney scored 317 points while Belton won their home meet with 460 points.
The top swimmer for Kearney, Tori Tarr, continues to dominate the competition as she won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Tarr finished the butterfly in 1:01.41 for state consideration as well as a personal best time for Tarr. She also earned a best time for her performance in the backstroke. She touched the wall in 1:03.49 just edging out a Belton swimmer to take the win.
In one of the closest races of the day, Kearney and Belton battled back-and-forth in the 200-yard medley relay. Kearney was represented by Claire Woehrman, Macy James, Ruby Dunn and Tarr. The group finished with a time of 2:05.78 which put them in second place behind the home team by just over a second.
“The team swam great and we are excited to be going into our post season championship meets the next couple of weeks,” Kearney head coach Alison Pick said. “We will be looking to improving even more as we try to qualify as many as possible for the state meet in February.”
One of those trying to improve their times is Woehrman who has swam well in her individual races including her performance at the Pirate Invitational. Woehrman finished in second place in the 100-yard freestyle with a best time of 58.20. She also earned a third place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:11.26.
Dunn who was featured on the 200-yard medley team performed well individually too. She finished in third place in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:16.38.
The Bulldogs will compete in the conference championship for their next meet which will be head at nearby Gladstone Community Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5.
