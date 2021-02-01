Dillon sets 100 fly school record, Eagles girls swim wins last meet before conference

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls swimming finished up its regular-season schedule by taking first in a meet Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Henley Aquatic Center in Independence.
The Eagles won eight individual events as the team beat out four teams from Savannah, Truman, William Chrisman and Van Horn.
Avery True and Ainsley Dillon won two events each to lead the Eagles. True took first in the 100-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke while Dillon topped the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke competitions. Dillon broke the school record in the fly with her time of 58.78, breaking the 58.99 mark set by Julia Blanchard last season.
Katie Shepherd won the 200 freestyle, Emma Huyser won the 100 free and Kaitlyn Steinbeck took first in the 500 free. Makayla Harkness won the diving competition.
Liberty North will turn its focus to the Suburban Gold conference swim meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6 at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.