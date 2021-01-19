LIBERTY — Liberty North junior Ainsley Dillon and her relay teammates led the Eagles girls swimming team to a second-place finish at the KC Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Gladstone Community Center.
The Eagles finished with 273 points, landing behind only Park Hill South’s 337 points during the five-team meet.
Dillon captured four gold medals, including two first-place finishes with senior Katie Shepherd, junior Sophie Parde and freshman Avery True in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. The group finished the 200 with a time of 1:40.85 and the 400 with a time of 3:40.35.
Dillon also took first place as individual in the 50 free with a time of 24.00 and 100 free with a time of 52.92
True finished second in both the 200 and 500 free, breaking the school record in the former with a time of 1:55.17 and finishing the latter with a time of 5:11.91.
Junior Kaitlyn Steinbeck finished sixth in 200 and seventh in the 500, with Shepherd right behind her to give the Eagles three medalists in that event.
Junior Reese True took ninth in the 100 backstroke after dropping a second off her preliminary time.
Liberty
The Blue Jays landed one spot behind the Eagles as the team’s 248 points was good enough for third place.
Senior Ellie Hartwig led the way as she won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.33. She also teamed up with junior Henley Schmalz-Turner, junior Sydney Usher and senior Kate Minette for a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.67, just .28 seconds behind the school record.
Minette grabbed a third-place finish in the 50 free with a time of 25.07 and a fourth-place finish in the 100 free.
Schmalz-Turner took fourth in the 100 back with junior Grace Allen two spots behind her in sixth. Allen also placed eighth in the 100 fly. Usher rounded out the Liberty medals as she finished seventh in the 100 back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.