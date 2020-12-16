LIBERTY — Liberty North girls swimming defeated Liberty in a dual Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Liberty Community Center.
The Eagles outscored the Blue Jays 166-149 in the team’s first face-off this season after the two teams pushed each other to great heights last season. The two squads finished at the top of the Suburban Red as the Eagles won for the second straight season before both teams entered the Suburban Gold this season.
The Blue Jays kicked off the event with a big victory in the 200-yard medley relay.
The team of junior Henley Schmalz-Turner, junior Sydney Usher, senior Ellie Hartwig and senior Kate Minette finished with a time of 1:55.64, beating the Eagles team of junior Reese True, sophomore Kailey Nichols, junior Kiersten Glass and senior Kaitlyn Steinbeck by nearly 5.5 seconds.
Liberty North freshman Avery True stopped Liberty from winning two straight events as her 1:57.50 200-yard freestyle time edged out Hartwig’s 1:57.74. Eagles senior August Letscher did the same in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing two seconds ahead of Schmalz-Turner with a time of 2:28.39.
Eagles junior Ainsley Dillon had a bigger advantage in her 50 free victory. She finished with a time of 24.75 as Minette took second with a time of 26.10.
Liberty got back on top of the board in the 1 meter diving event. Senior MaryKate Heller took first with a score of 199.70. Liberty North senior Gracie Dixson stayed in front of Liberty freshman Molly Toohig to take second, scoring 183.45 over Toohig’s 179.45.
Liberty junior Grace Allen won first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.68 to beat out Reese True’s 1:05.89 and Glass’ 1:08.03.
Dillon and Minette blazed past the other swimmers in the 100 free, with Dillon’s 55.06 taking first after Minnette’s seed time slipped more than four seconds in the finals to 59.09.
Steinbeck got the Eagles another win in the 500 free with a time of 5:44.89. Her senior teammate Katie Shepherd was close behind with a time of 5:48.54.
Liberty North took the last relay event as the 200 free team of Dillon, Glass, Shepherd and Avery True finished with a time of 1:44.34 to finish nearly seven seconds ahead of Liberty’s quartet of Usher, freshman Ellie McWhorter, Allen and sophomore Lydia Riggs.
Liberty took the last event as Schmalz-Turner finished first in the 100 back with a time of 1:03.89. Her freshman teammate Adrienne Wager took second at 1:07.75. Junior Sidney Morris nearly gave the Jays the top three but her time of 1:09.95 just barely lost to Reese True’s 1:09.93.
Both teams are scheduled to compete next on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Independence Invite at the Henley Aquatic Center in Independence.
