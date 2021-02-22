LIBERTY — Liberty North girls swimming and diving team finished in the top 10 at state for the third consecutive season.
Liberty North girls swimming team took ninth with 115 points in the Missouri Class 2 state championship on Friday, Feb. 19 at City of St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Eagles finished with four top-5 individual performances thanks to Ainsley Dillon and Avery True.
Dillon placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with her time of 51.76, an improvement on her fourth-place result last season.
She secured fourth place in the 50 free earlier in the day with her time of 23.82 which matched her performance at state in 2020.
True took third place in the 500 free with a time of 5:10.09. She also earned fifth in the 200 free with her time of 1:54.30.
Katie Shepherd, Sophie Parde, True and Dillon earned top-6 finishes in the 200 and 400 free relays. The foursome were fifth in the 400 with a time of 3:37.47 and sixth in the 200 with a time of 1:39.94.
Liberty North finished fifth and seventh in 2019 and 2020 respectively, which the Eagles had not accomplished a top-10 finish before that in program history. The team had not had a swimmer advanced to preliminaries before the 2018 state meet.
Liberty
Liberty was not able to repeat its top-10 feat from a season ago, but the Jays did earn five top-10 finishes during the state meet as they finished in 13th place with 80 points.
Ellie Hartwig led the way with a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley.
Marykate Heller finished eighth in the 1-meter diving event. Henley Schmalz-Turner just barely missed the top-10 as her time of 1:00.87 in the 100 backstroke landed her in 11th place.
The 200 free and medley relay teams both earned 10th place. Hartwig, Sydney Usher, Lydia Riggs and Kate Minette finished the 200 free with a time of 1:42.52. Henley Schmalz-Turner, Usher, Hartwig and Minette completed the 200 medley with a time of 1:51.58.
