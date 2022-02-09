The Blue Jays
continue their successful swim season, which led to second place in the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship.
Liberty was strong throughout the meet from relays to individual events. The team finished with 397 points, only two points shy of Liberty North. The Eagles claimed the conference crown.
The Blue Jays were led by Caitlin Hartwig and Alex Workman. Both girls earned two top-three finishes in the competitive meet. Hartwig performed well in the 200-yard IM, where she finished with a time of 2:15.87. For the effort, she earned a silver medal. She doubled up her second-place wins with a
silver in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:21.48.
Workman helped her team score by earning second place in the 100-yard freestyle. She hit the wall with a time of 55.86. The freshman swimmer was also efficient in the 100-yard backstroke as she earned third place with a time of 1:01.10. This was Workman’s best time ever in the backstroke.
Avery Jolly also swam well in conference, going for her best time ever in the 100-yard freestyle. Jolly finished in a time of 56.58, which was good enough for fourth place.
Her teammate Sydney Usher captured fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.92.
Relays
The relays for Liberty were equally as successful as the individual results. In the 400-yard freestyle, Liberty earned silver with a time of 3:42.91. The team of Hartwig, Jolly, Workman and Grace Allen swam for the second-place award.
The relay team of Usher, Allen, Workman and Henley Schmalz-Turner gave Liberty a third-place medal in the 200-yard medley. The team ended with a time of 1:51.88, which was less than 2 seconds off the top time.
Liberty will try to continue their fast swimming in the final meet of the year as they travel east to St. Peters for state, beginning Friday, Feb. 18. State competition ends the next day.
