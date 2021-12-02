KEARNEY— The Bulldogs will begin their first season under head coach Alison Pick as she takes over a program that returns many all-conference members in her squad.
Kearney finished second at the conference meet last year as they will look to return to the pool with even greater success. Kearney will be featured at the Stoaktown Invite at the Gladstone Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 4.
How many starters do you lose? How many starters return and who are they?
Pick: "We lost four swimmers and a diver. Returning this year are: Flannery Simmons, Bee Perkins, Macy James, Claire Woehrman, Ruby Dunn, Carlee Clawson, Jillian Bonderer, Madysen Thompson, Tori Tarr, Samantha Singleton, Kendra Seely, Ameilia Byers. We also added five freshman and four sophomores. Two of those sophomores being divers, which is great and will helps a lot for scoring points at meets and conference."
Who are your team’s heavy contributors and their stats?
Pick: "Our biggest contributors to the team this year will be Jillian Bonderer, Ameila Byers, Carlee Clawson, Ruby Dunn, Macy James, Mallory Jury, Flannery Simmons, Hailey Stocksick, Lottie Terwilleger, Tori Tarr, and Claire Woehrman. I can say that they will all serve as big impact on how our team does at conference and if relays will make it to state. Tori Tarr has made state consideration cuts already this year in the 100 fly and 100 breast stroke."
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Pick: "We have some freshman coming in with swimming experience that will help the team and I foresee them getting better with each meet they swim in. Elizabeth Demers, Adelynn McCourt, Braylon Stegall, and Brylee Stegall will continue to get better and will play important roles as the season goes on."
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Pick: "One of our strengths will be the experience our upperclassmen have and the leadership they have shown this early in the season. Coming out of the pandemic year, they have all stepped up and been leaders in and out of the pool. Another strength will be how hard they work. With this being my first season, they have taken everything I have thrown at them and worked really hard. They haven’t been afraid to try different things and we hope to see that pay off as the season progresses. A strength for the team will also definitely be our divers. We are so excited by what we have seen from them so far.
"Our weakness will be our lack of depth in some events. I may not classify this necessarily as a weakness, but we are a young team as well. Yes we have great leadership by our upperclassmen, but the majority of our team is freshman and sophomores. So the experience they gain throughout the season will be important."
