GLADSTONE — Kearney came away with a second place overall performance at the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Bulldogs ended the meet with 406 total points while the conference victor, Platte County, ended with 554 points.
The Bulldogs earned three first-place awards in the meet that all had one common denominator, Tori Tarr. She led the Bulldogs to the win in the 200-yard medley relay along with Claire Woehrman, Macy James and Ruby Dunn. This group finished the race in 2:00.28, almost a half of a second faster than the second-place team.
Tarr was able to win the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. In the butterfly, Tarr hit the wall as the winner with a time of 1:00.76. Her time in the backstroke was equally as impressive as she ended in a time of 1:02.92 which was over two seconds faster than the competition.
Kearney’s Woehrman added to the point total for her team by finishing in third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.53. She backed up her performance by earning second place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 30.46.
Woehrman, Dunn, Jillian Bonderer and Mallory Jury were an electric team that gave the Bulldogs a second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team ended in a time of 1:49.00.
Bonderer performed well individually, too. She finished in third place with a time of 1:19.62 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her teammate, Dunn, gave a strong showing in the 500-yard freestyle. She ended in third place with a time of 6:13.47.
The diving competition occurred days before the swim competition due to weather, but that did not stop the Bulldogs. Sam Singleton earned a third place spot with 225.15 points while Flannery Simmons finished in fifth place and Hailey Thorpe ended in sixth place.
“The team came ready on Saturday to get the job done, and every single swimmer scored in all of their events for us to take second in the Blue division,” head coach Alison Pick said. “The team stepped up and everyone contributed to a great outcome and season. We are extremely proud of this team.”
The Bulldogs’ final meet will be at the State Championship in St. Peter’s beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.
