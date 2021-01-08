KEARNEY — The Kearney girls swimming team won six events and landed in the top three of four more during the Ray-Pec Tri-meet Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The Bulldogs finished second with 550 points, landing behind the host team’s 765 points and ahead of Smithville’s 159.
Senior Andi Kreiling took first in two of the individual races. She finished seven seconds ahead of second place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.97, and her 56.04 time in the 100 freestyle was three seconds ahead of the next swimmer's.
Kreiling earned another first-place finish as part of the 200 free relay with sophomore Jillian Bonderer, freshman Tori Tarr and sophomore Claire Woehrman. The quartet finished with a time of 2:08.57, outpacing Kearney’s other relay team of freshman Samantha Singleton, senior Julia Bolton, junior Macy James and sophomore Carlee Clawson. That group earned third place in the 400 free relay.
Tarr rounded out the team’s first-place finishes by winning the 100 butterfly.
James, Bonderer and freshman Amelia Byers earned second-place finishes for Kearney. James earned hers in the 500 free with a time of 7:21.72, Bonderer was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:25.90 and Byers finished behind Tarr in the 100 fly with a time of 1:38.23. Junior Bee Perkins gave the Bulldogs a sweep of that event with her time of 1:39.36.
Seniors Darien Farwell and Holly Dillenbeck gave the Bulldogs two more top-three finishers. Farwell landed hers in the 500 free with a time of 7:42.88 while Dillenbeck finished the 200 free with a time of 2:37.69.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in the BlueMo Invite Saturday, Jan. 9, at Blue Springs South High School.
Smithville
The Warriors girls swim team had two top-three finishes along with three more in the top six at the event.
Senior Elise Denney had the best individual performance with her 1:29.66 time in the 100 breast, earning third place. She also earned third as part of the 200 medley relay team along with sophomore Lily Medley, junior Lizzie Palmer and senior Hailey Mueller.
Medley took fifth in the 100 free with her time of 1:03.98. Senior Kalyna Olsen earned fifth as well in the 200 free with her time of 2:58.81. Denney gave Smithville another top-six finish with her time of 2:58.81 in the 200 individual medley.
