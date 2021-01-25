Kearney girls swim wins Pirate Invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney girls swim team finished off its regular season meet schedule with a first-place finish at the Pirate Invitational Saturday, Jan. 23 at Belton High School.
The Bulldogs edged out host Belton with 338 points to the Pirates’ 336 points.
The Bulldogs edged out host Belton by outscoring the Pirates by 54 points over the last three races before the final to ultimately win with 338 points to 336.
The Pirates dominated the 400 free relay, but Kearney pulled a sixth place to maintain the slim advantage. Carlee Clawson, Samantha Singleton, Holly Dillenbeck and Julia Bolton finished with a time of 4:38.11, earning 16 points to combat Belton’s 40 points in that event.
Before that Claire Woerman, Andi Kreiling, Tori Tarr and Jillian Bonderer won the 200 free relay to go along with the second-place finish in the 200 medley relay earlier in the day.
With Belton’s Lilly Stafford nearly breaking the one-minute mark in the 100 backstroke, Tarr had to settle for second place with her time of 1:04.10. Claire Woehrman pulled in third with her time of 1:11.56 to give the Bulldogs an 8-point advantage over the Pirates with two races left.
The Bulldogs essentially won the meet due to Kreiling and Bonderer finishing second and third in the 100 breaststroke. Belton’s best finisher landed in 14th, three spots behind Dillenbeck to create a 36-point swing. The Bulldogs times in that event were as follows: Kreiling, 1:08.32; Bonderer, 1:24.63; Dillenbeck; 1:32.72.
Kreiling added a first-place finish in the 50 free with a time of 24.54. Tarr won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.20 while Clawson took third with a time of 1:18.41.
Dani Williams took second in the 1-meter diving event on Friday, Jan. 29 with a score of 282.80.
Smithville
The Warriors finished in 10th place in the 13-team field with 103 points.
Elli Hapenau, Elise Denney, Lizzie Palmer and Lily Medley finished ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:52.50. The same group took 10th in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:13.03.
Denney and Medley led the way in individual finishes.
Denney took fourth in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:52.52. Medley finished fourth in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.39. Denney earned 12th place in that race, finishing with a time of 1:06.81. Medley also added a 10th-place finish in the 50 free with a time of 28.68.
Ava Robbins finished third in the diving event with her score of 272.65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.