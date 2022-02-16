The Kearney swim team has one last meet as the Class 1 State Championship begins on Friday, Feb. 18. The Bulldogs march their way to compete in St. Peters under first year head coach Alison Pick. Kearney qualified two individuals and two relays to the final meet as sophomore Tori Tarr and junior Claire Woehrman represent Kearney on an individual level.
Tarr swam well this season for the Bulldogs as she will compete in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. It hasn’t been an easy season for Tarr as she shared she’s been dealing with a hitch in her backstroke this year, a hitch that Pick noticed.
“She has given me so many tips to get the hitch out of my backstroke,” Tarr said. “The hitch is completely gone and my times have shown it. Coach Pick has really helped me with my backstroke.”
The team has grown in confidence and support of one another as the season has progressed. Tarr credited the team moving in the right direction after the Pirate Invitational hosted by Belton. It was a competition that showed the best in Woehrman’s ability. She will be featured in the 200-yard freestyle in the state championship.
“At Belton, our energy was unmatched. We were cheering so well,” Tarr said. “At conference finals, we were cheering so well, too, and I’m so excited to see how we do at state.”
The relays will be fun to watch as the Bulldogs will combine their team cohesion with individual excellence. Tarr and Woehrman along with juniors Jillian Bonderer and Ruby Dunn will compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Bulldogs will also be a part of the 200-yard medley relay that Tarr, Woehrman, Dunn and senior Macy James will compete in.
“We have gone from the bottom to the top,” Tarr said about the medley relay team. “I am so proud of how much we have improved this season.
