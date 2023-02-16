Kearney Swimming

Kearney’s Jillian Bonderer will participate in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay in the Class 1 State Championship. 

 Ross Martin/PCPrepsExtra

Kearney swimming will participate in the most important meet of the year, the Class 1 State Championship in St. Peters. Preliminaries begin Friday, Feb. 17, and finish Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Bulldogs will participate in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ruby Dunn, Jillian Bonderer, Ava Gable and Claire Woehrman will be the swimmers for both.

