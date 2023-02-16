featured spotlight Kearney prepares for state championship Feb 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kearney’s Jillian Bonderer will participate in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay in the Class 1 State Championship. Ross Martin/PCPrepsExtra Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kearney swimming will participate in the most important meet of the year, the Class 1 State Championship in St. Peters. Preliminaries begin Friday, Feb. 17, and finish Saturday, Feb. 18.The Bulldogs will participate in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ruby Dunn, Jillian Bonderer, Ava Gable and Claire Woehrman will be the swimmers for both.Kearney’s Anna Williams will also compete in the diving competition. Williams qualified for state by finishing third place in the district diving championship Saturday, Feb. 11.The Bulldogs will also send Amelia Byers and Malia Fairchild as alternates for the state championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Headlines Smithville sends 5 to state championship Liberty North qualifies 3 for state championship Liberty makes history in district championship Jewell's upset bid falls short Kearney's interior defense highlights win over Oak Park Smithville's win streak extends 9 games Local coaches weigh in on Super Bowl Kearney snaps losing streak Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney prepares for state championship Liberty schools seek voter approval of $120 million bond issue Smithville sends 6 swimmers to state meet Bruce Willis stricken with rare and ‘cruel’ form of dementia Kanye West ‘filed complaint against paps on Valentine’s Day after they challenged him to fight’ Leonardo DiCaprio ‘desperate to overhaul reputation for only omen under 25’ Emily Ratajkowski sets record straight on how most of world has been saying her name wrong Health Highlights: Feb. 16, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal schools cancel classes for Chiefs parade Wednesday15 Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All TimeGrand jury indicts Haslett on 9 felony counts in kidnapping, rape caseWohlford's historic night lifts Warriors3 Must-See Valentine’s Day-Themed ‘Friends’ EpisodesPress conference Tuesday to announce developments in Clay County rape, kidnapping caseGranite City man dies after car crashes in Madison. Authorities say he was shot in the head.Local coaches weigh in on Super BowlKearney wins first district trophy in historyShuttle for Chiefs parade at Worlds of Fun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
