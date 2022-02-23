ST. PETERS — Kearney finished their season at the Class 1 State Championship that created many learning opportunities on Friday, Feb. 18. The Bulldogs concluded the year by making 13 points and finishing in 34th place at the championship in eastern Missouri.
The Bulldogs featured three relays and two individual competitors at the final meet. Junior Claire Woehrman represented her school as she competed in the 200-yard freestyle. Woehrman finished in 30th place as her times was 2:09.07. Woehrman reflected on her time with the team this past weekend.
“State was such a fun time. Every year it is fun to hang out with the girls not in a school setting, but to go into a new town,” Woehrman said. “We performed really well.”
Woehrman complimented her teammate, sophomore Tori Tarr who swam in two individual events while also being featured in the squad’s relays. Tarr was able to make it to the consolation final in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. In the butterfly, Tarr was the top finisher in the consolation final.
She ended the meet in ninth place hitting the wall in 1:00.89. Tarr was able to finish in 13th place in the backstroke as she finished in a time of 1:03.04 in the finals of the event.
“I want to give applause to Tori, she swam in two individual events and two relays,” Woehrman said. “That’s a lot mentally and physically and she performed great.”
In the relays, Kearney was able to finish in 25th place for the 200-yard medley relay.
The team consisted of Woehrman and Tarr along with senior Macy James and junior Ruby Dunn. In the 400-yard freestyle, Kearney ended in 27th place which Dunn, Tarr and Woehrman and junior Jillian Bonderer were a part of.
The final relay included a team of Bonderer, Dunn and Woehrman along with sophomore Amelia Byers who raced in the 200-yard freestyle relay and finished in 27th place.
“The relays did not perform as well as we would’ve wanted, but we still pushed through,” Woehrman said. “Even though we weren’t performing as well as we wanted to, we really relied on each other throughout the whole meet.”
Even though the results were not what Woehrman wanted, she has lots to be grateful for as she explained the tight knit group that evolved from a hard season. She also explained how different her role will be next year as a senior, but she is ready for the challenge.
“I want to be someone that a lot of girls look up to next year,” Woehrman said.
