BELTON — Kearney traveled south Wednesday, Jan. 5, to compete against Grain Valley and swim host Belton. The Bulldogs finished in second place with 404 points while Belton took first with 494 points and Grain Valley ended in last with 248 points.
While they took second overall, the Bulldogs finished first in multiple races in the meet. Junior Ruby Dunn won the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:21.12. Dunn also earned the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:24.81, which bested the competition by over 15 seconds.
Sophomore Tori Tarr took home first place in the 200-yard IM as she hit the wall with 2:23.34. Tarr continues her successful season as she also won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.56.
Lastly, Kearney junior Claire Woehrman won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.50.
The next meet for the Bulldogs will be against Winnetonka on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Gladstone Community Center.
