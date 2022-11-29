KEARNEY — The Bulldog swim team ushers in a new era this upcoming season. The girls program welcomes new head coach Trevor Woehrman into the fold. Woehrman was the assistant for the boys’ swim team in the fall. He takes over this year with a roster full of strong swimmers.
The Bulldogs finished last season second in the conference meet and they sent all three of their relay teams to the state championship. Three seniors return this year that have had success in the past. Jillian Bonderer, Ruby Dunn and Claire Woehrman were key in the state relay squads. Junior Amelia Byers was another swimmer that made the state team.
Also returning to the roster this year are sophomores Adelynn McCourt, Elizabeth Demers and Kelsey Eise and senior Hailey Thorpe. Two freshman, Ava Gable and Malia Fairchild, hope to make an impact this season, too.
Junior Anna Williams will begin her first year a part of the dive team. Her gymnastics background gives her a lot of potential, according to coach Woehrman.
“Our strength this year is our strength in numbers. We have a pretty good size this year with 21 girls swimming and diving. We also have four divers this year, which is a lot more than in years past. I’d say our weakness is we are a very young team,” the coach said. “We have a lot of freshmen and newcomers coming out for the team that don’t have a ton of previous experience in competitive swim and dive.”
The goal for the Bulldogs is to win the conference championship. This has not occurred in the past five seasons. Conference is tough with Platte County being one of the favorites, but the Bulldogs will be prepared to give it their all. The first meet for Kearney this season is Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Gladstone Community Center.
