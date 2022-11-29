Kearney Girls Swimming

Kearney’s Elizabeth Demers returns for the Bulldogs this season. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

KEARNEY — The Bulldog swim team ushers in a new era this upcoming season. The girls program welcomes new head coach Trevor Woehrman into the fold. Woehrman was the assistant for the boys’ swim team in the fall. He takes over this year with a roster full of strong swimmers.

The Bulldogs finished last season second in the conference meet and they sent all three of their relay teams to the state championship. Three seniors return this year that have had success in the past. Jillian Bonderer, Ruby Dunn and Claire Woehrman were key in the state relay squads. Junior Amelia Byers was another swimmer that made the state team.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

