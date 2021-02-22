KEARNEY — Kearney senior Andi Kreiling became the first Bulldog to win a state championship in girls swimming with her first-place finish in 100-yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 20 at City of St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Kreiling completed the race with a time of 52.29 seconds. She edged out three other competitors who had sub-53 second times, including the 52.35 time of runner-up Makenzie Kurre of Savannah.
Kreiling nearly won two state championships, but her time of 23.55 in the 50 free left her five-hundredths of a second behind Maggie Moore of New Covenant Academy.
Her multiple top-3 performances were the first time that’s happened for Kearney since Kreiling had three during her freshman season, including two as an individual in these same events.
Kreiling returned to state after missing last season and taking fourth in the 50 free during her sophomore year, along with multiple all-state performances as part of Kearney’s relay teams.
Tori Tarr took 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.93 and 17th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.06.
Kreiling and Tarr’s performances this year marked a return to the state finals for the Bulldogs after six competitors were unable to advance past the preliminaries of last year’s competition.
Claire Woehrman, Jillian Bonderer, Carlee Clawson and Julia Bolton also advanced to the state competition for Kearney this year.
