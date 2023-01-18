Kearney Swimming

Kearney’s Malia Fairchild during the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

GLADSTONE — Kearney swimming competed in the KC Classic at the Gladstone Community Center, which concluded on Saturday, Jan. 14.

This event was the first two-day meet for the Bulldogs this season. Tough competition led to fast times for Kearney as they finished in 14th out of the 16 teams that competed.

