GLADSTONE — Kearney swimming competed in the KC Classic at the Gladstone Community Center, which concluded on Saturday, Jan. 14.
This event was the first two-day meet for the Bulldogs this season. Tough competition led to fast times for Kearney as they finished in 14th out of the 16 teams that competed.
Kearney’s three relays were their only events that qualified for finals, but swimmers impressed as they swam their fastest times of the year during the meet.
The 200-yard medley team finished in 13th place with a time of 2:08.53. Claire Woehrman, Ruby Dunn, Ava Gable and Jillian Bonderer all competed in this relay as they dropped their time by 3 seconds and improved their state consideration time.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Malia Fairchild, Woehrman, Bonderer and Ruby Dunn earned 13th place with a time of 1:54.75. This mark was their best of the season by 2 seconds as their state consideration time has improved in this event.
The final event in finals for Kearney was the 400-yard freestyle relay. Adelynn McCourt, Amelia Byers, Fairchild and Gable secured 12th place with a 4:25.32.
This time was their best of the season by 5 seconds.
The Bulldogs will be back in the pool on Friday, Jan. 20. Kearney will be competing in the Belton Invitational for the two-day event that wraps up the following day.
