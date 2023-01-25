Kearney swimming competes in Belton Invitational

Kearney poses with the third place trophy of the Belton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Submitted Photo

BELTON — The Kearney swim team competed at the Belton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bulldogs came away with a team trophy as they finished in third place out of the 14 teams that competed.

Kearney’s 200-yard medley team of Claire Woehrman, Ava Gable, Ruby Dunn and Jillian Bonderer dropped four seconds of their time to finish in second place in the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.