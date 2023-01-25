featured spotlight Kearney swimming competes in Belton Invitational Jan 25, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kearney poses with the third place trophy of the Belton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELTON — The Kearney swim team competed at the Belton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bulldogs came away with a team trophy as they finished in third place out of the 14 teams that competed.Kearney’s 200-yard medley team of Claire Woehrman, Ava Gable, Ruby Dunn and Jillian Bonderer dropped four seconds of their time to finish in second place in the event.Woehrman and Dunn followed it with a great performance in the 200-yard freestyle. They finished in second and third place. Woehrman also secured third place in the 100-yard freestyle.In the 500-yard freestyle, Gable dropped 10 seconds from her previous times to take third place in the finals.Amelia Byers finished with a lifetime best in the 100-yard backstroke to take third place overall. Bonderer swam a season best in the 100-yard breaststroke to take third place overall at the meet.In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Adelynn McCourt, Elizabeth Demers, Malia Fairchild and Byers earned third place in the final event of the day.Across the state, Kearney’s Anna Williams traveled to the COMO Invitational in Columbia to dive against some of the biggest competition in both Class 1 and Class 2. Williams finished in 18th place out of the 70 divers that competed at the esteemed event. The next meet for Kearney will be at the Gladstone Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kearney Swimming × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Headlines Liberty wins Winnetonka Invitational Liberty takes 3rd in C.W. Stessman Invitational Liberty North falls to Shawnee Mission South Kearney wrestlers impress at nationals Stirtz named to national award watch list Liberty's Howard named to hall of fame Kearney swimming competes at KC Classic Liberty swimming takes 3rd in KC Classic Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Parks Foundation chair receives Liberty chamber award Kearney swimming competes in Belton Invitational HDLI Girls' Night Out Thursday Smithville school records fall in Como Invitational Smithville ballot to include 3% recreational marijuana sales tax proposal Smithville wrestles in Platte County Invitational Kearney takes 16th in Winnetonka Invitational ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Honeymoon Hiccups’ (RECAP) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting methReparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and smallSheriff’s office warns of continuing scamsSheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicideWhat's 'Code Blue'? New Study Finds Some Hospital Staff Mistake Emergency CodesMountain lion hit by car in Franklin County. 'This huge magnificent beast.'Deputies capture armed, wanted manKearney district hires leaders for junior high, Dogwood Elementary8th grader finds strength in story, wheelchair basketballHow 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
