GLADSTONE — Kearney’s fantastic swim season continued Saturday, Feb. 4. The Bulldogs finished second in the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship. Kearney ended with 467 total points, just one point shy of Winnetonka, who took him the team title.
Kearney’s conference championship performance was highlighted by Jillian Bonderer’s individual title in the 100-yard breaststroke. She won the event with a time of 1:19.27. Ava Gable followed Bonderer in the event for a second-place finish in a time of 1:19.75.
Claire Woehrman was another individual conference champion. She won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.10. Woehrman also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:11.00. Ruby Dunn followed her in third place with a time of 2:14.24.
In the 200-yard IM, Malia Fairchild finished in second place and Amelia Byers secured third. Fairchild ended with a 2:42.34 and Byers swam a time of 2.51.05. Fairchild also secured silver in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:11.77.
Gable and Dunn grabbed second and third place, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle. Gable swam a time of 6:02.30 and Dunn 6:12.66.
Anna Williams broke the school record for Kearney for most points with 332.35. She won the diving competition to grab the conference title.
In the relays, Kylie Wilcher, Elizabeth Demers, Fairchild and Byers finished in third place in the 200-yard freestyle. The team of Woehrman, Dunn, Bonderer and Gable won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:06.46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.