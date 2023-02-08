Kearney Swimming

Kearney’s Jillian Bonderer competes in the conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Ross Martin/PCPrepsExtra

GLADSTONE — Kearney’s fantastic swim season continued Saturday, Feb. 4. The Bulldogs finished second in the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship. Kearney ended with 467 total points, just one point shy of Winnetonka, who took him the team title.

Kearney’s conference championship performance was highlighted by Jillian Bonderer’s individual title in the 100-yard breaststroke. She won the event with a time of 1:19.27. Ava Gable followed Bonderer in the event for a second-place finish in a time of 1:19.75.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.