Kearney takes 2nd at Suburban Blue meet

KEARNEY — Kearney girls swimming finished in second place at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Blue Division meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Gladstone Community Center in Gladstone.
The Bulldogs scored 376 points, leaving them out of the running with the 538 points compiled by Platte County, who secured their third straight conference crown.
Andi Kreiling and Tori Tarr led the way for the Bulldogs as they each won three conference championship medals, two as individuals and one in the 200-yard freestyle relay along with Claire Woehrman and Jillian Bonderer. The quartet finished with a time of 1:49.49 and also took second in the 200 medley relay.
Kreiling earned her first-place finishes in the 50 free and the 100 free. She finished the 50 with a time of 23.90 and the 100 with a time of 53.02.
Tarr earned her individual conference titles in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. She finished the fly in 1:02.01 and the backstroke in 1:03.84.
Flannery Simmons delivered the Kearney one more first-place finish by earning 239.40 points in the 1-meter diving event. Dani Williams finished fourth in diving with her score of 218.30.
Woehrman added to her relay medals by taking third in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.46 and fifth in the 100 back with her time of 1:10.84. Bonderer finished the 100 breast with a time of 1:19.57 to take fifth place in that race.
Julia Bolton took third place in the 500 free with her time of 6:40.57. Carlee Clawson placed fifth in the 100 fly with a time of 1:18.63.
Clawson and Bolton also took third in the 400 free relay along with Holly Dillenbeck and Macy James. That team finished the race with a time of 4:40.29.
Smithville
The Warriors finished in fourth place with a score of 199 points, significantly behind third-place Winnetonka at 370 but with a sizable lead over fifth-place Raytown South at 141.
Ava Robbins earned Smithville its highest-place finish by taking second in the diving event with 223.50 points, followed closely by Mia Wells grabbing third with her score of 222.25 points.
Kalyan Olsen, Elise Denney, Lizzie Palmer and Lily Medley finished third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:16.61 while taking fourth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:59.62.
Denney stood out as the top individual swimmer as she took fifth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 breast. She finished the former with a time of 2:35.90 and the latter with a time of 1:22.79.
Olsen grabbed the next top finish with her sixth-place result in the 100 back with her time of 1:18.15. Palmer was right behind her in the event, earning seventh with a time of 1:19.96.
Both teams will turn their focus to the Missouri Class 1 girls swimming meet Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
