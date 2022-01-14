GLADSTONE — On Wednesday, Kearney defeated Savannah, St. Pius X and Winnetonka at the Gladstone Community Center. The highlight for the Bulldogs was winning all three relays on the night.
In the 200-yard medley, the team of Claire Woehrman, Macy James, Tori Tarr and Mallory Jury took home the first-place title. The team of Jillian Bonderer, Ruby Dunn, Jury and Tarr finished in first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Lastly, Amelia Byers, Bonderer, Woehrman and Dunn earned the top spot in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Woehrman raced extremely well as she was able to win the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Byers was able to finish first in the 200-yard IM while Tarr won the 100-yard butterfly. In the diving competition, Flannery Simmons placed third while Sam Singleton finished in fifth place.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Liberty Community Center.
