KEARNEY — The Bulldogs competed in the Class 1 State Championship last week. Kearney swam in only three entries, but performed well. They finished in 32nd place out of the 38 teams on Friday, Feb. 17. The most impressive performance came from the athlete that hasn’t shied away from heights this year.

Sophomore Anna Williams had her strongest meet of her young career. She finished in 10th place in the diving competition. Williams ended with 312 points, which put her in the top 10 out of the 32 divers that qualified.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

