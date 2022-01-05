LIBERTY — Inside the Liberty Community Center, the Blue Jays and Eagles squared off in a duel while celebrating the seniors that have built the programs for the best. Liberty was able to defeat Liberty North 159 to 146.
The Blue Jays were led in the pool by Caitlin Hartwig who won the 200 yard IM with a 2:20.70. Sydney Usher also won the 100 yard breast stroke as she hit the wall with a time of 1:12.28. The Blue Jays earned their other first place victory in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Alexa Workman, Grace Allen, Avery Jolly and Hartwig leading the team. The really squad finished with a time of 3:51.42.
For the Eagles, Avery True was impressive by winning the 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle and leading two relays to victory. True was a part of the 200 yard freestyle relay that included Ainsley Dillon, Bailey O’Brien and Emma Huyser. True’s other victory came in the 200 Yard Medley Relay that had Kaitlyn Otte, Reese True and Dillon. Dillon was also an important part to the team by winning the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.70 and the 100 yard backstroke in 1:00.42.
O’Brien earned the top spot in the 100 yard freestyle for the Eagles as she hit the wall in 56.36 while her teammate Reese True won the 100 yard butterfly in 1:02.44. In diving, Madison Perry won the event 180.75 points with her teammate Bella Hutchinson right behind her in second place.
Liberty and Liberty North will be featured along with a host of teams in the Kansas City Classic at the Gladstone Community Center.
The meet will begin on Friday, Jan. 7 and will wrap up the next day on Saturday, Jan. 8.
