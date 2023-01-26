Liberty North Swimming

Liberty North’s Avery True broke the Como Invitational record for fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Submitted Photo

COLUMBIA — Liberty North traveled to Columbia for the Como Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Eagles competed against the top talent in the state and impressed. Liberty North finished in ninth place with 118.50 points out of the 38 teams that competed.

Liberty North’s Avery True continues to dominate the competition in any meet that she competes in. She won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.36, which was almost a full 2 seconds faster than the competition.

