COLUMBIA — Liberty North traveled to Columbia for the Como Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Eagles competed against the top talent in the state and impressed. Liberty North finished in ninth place with 118.50 points out of the 38 teams that competed.
Liberty North’s Avery True continues to dominate the competition in any meet that she competes in. She won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.36, which was almost a full 2 seconds faster than the competition.
She beat out 86 other swimmers to take the crown in the event.
True came back to the pool to compete in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished fourth in the race with a time of 58.00.
Liberty North’s Kaitlyn Otte secured 10th place in the 100-yard breaststroke. She hit the wall in a time of 1:08.28, which gave her the school record for fastest time in the event. Bailey O’Brien finished in 13th place of 100-yard freestyle. She competed against 133 different swimmers in this event.
In the diving competition, Madison Perry finished in fifth place overall out of the 16 divers that competed.
Adrianna Hudnall, Otte, O’Brien and True represented the Eagles in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. They finished in second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.07. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, they took sixth place with a 3:38.64.
The next competition for the Eagles will be the conference championship at Blue Springs on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.
