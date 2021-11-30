LIBERTY — Although he lost five swimmers and four divers from last season, coach Mark Warner hopes his Liberty North girls swimmers can continue on previous program successes this season. Last year, the Eagles went 20-0 in dual meets, took second in the Gold conference and ninth at state.
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards?
Warner: “Returners Ainsley Dillon, 1st team, All-State and All-Conference; Avery True, 1st team, All-State and All-Conference; and Emma Huyser, All-Conference honorable mention."
Who are your team’s heavy contributors this season?
Warner: “Senior Ainsley Dillon and sophomore Avery True, both were conference champions in four events last year. Ainsley has never finished lower than fourth at state in any individual event. She was state champion her freshman year in 50 free. Avery finished fifth in 200 free and third in 500 free at state last season. Other returning state qualifiers are Emma Huyser, Kaitlyn Steinbeck, Kiersten Glass and Reese True.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Warner: “Strong and experienced senior class is our strength. Needing to replace many varsity spots will be our challenge this year; all new divers.”
What are your key matchups we should note for the season?
Warner: “COMO Invite, conference championship, dual meets against (Liberty High School) and (Lee’s Summit West) will be competitive.”
