ST. PETERS — Liberty North cracked the top 10 at the Class 2 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Eagles were impressive from the individual races to the relays as Liberty North claimed eighth place with 117 points.
The Eagles were led on an individual basis from their two strongest swimmers, Avery True and Ainsley Dillon. True claimed second place in the 200-yard freestyle where she swam a time of 1:50.88 which was almost a full three seconds faster than her preliminary times. She backed her performance with another strong swim in the 500-yard freestyle where she claimed second place in a time of 4:59.27.
Dillon was equally as impressive as she earned fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.80 where she shaved some time off of her preliminary race. In the 100-yard backstroke, Dillon swam a time of 57.07 and earned a third place finish for the Eagles.
Joining True and Dillon at the state meet and helping the Eagles to eight place was Kaitlyn Steinbeck who finished in 17th place in the 200-yard freestyle what a time of 2:00.70. Steinbeck also competed in the 500-yard freestyle where she finished in 27th place.
Liberty North’s Bailey O’Brien was featured in the 50-yard freestyle where she grabbed 28th place in a time of 25.96 and she doubled her events by competed in the 100-yard freestyle. O’Brien finished in 22nd place in a time of 56.27.
Emma Huyser ended her senior career with a 17th place finish in the 500-yard Freestyle with a time of 5:28.17. She also competed in the 200-yard freestyle where she ended in 28th place.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Reese True earned the final slot in the consolation final and ended in 16th place with a time of 1:02.84 which helped add to the team point score. She also competed in the 100-yard backstroke and ended the meet in 22nd place in a time of 1:03.51.
The last individual swimming performance was Kaitlyn Otte who competed in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished in 28th place with a time of 1:10.99.
Another strong performance for the Eagles came from Madison Perry who finished in 10th place in the one-meter diving competition. Perry finished the state meet with a score of 361.30 in the finals.
The Eagles showed their strength once again in the relays where Dillon, Otte, Reese and Avery True raced in the 200-yard medley relay. The squad finished the race in 10th place in the consolation final going 1:50.00.
A fourth-place finish was the final tally when the team of Avery True, Huyser, O’Brien and Dillon hit the wall in the 200-yard freestyle. This squad ended in a time of 1:39.11.
The final relay of the year ended in 17th place as Steinbeck, Reese True, Huyser and O’Brien raced in the 400-yard freestyle. The team hit the time of 3:47.05 to conclude the Class 2 State Championship meet.
