GLADSTONE — Liberty North and Liberty competed Saturday, Jan. 8, in the KC Classic at the Gladstone Community Center. The Eagles finished in second place overall with 307 points while Liberty was close behind in third place with 297 points. Park Hill South was named the winner of the 16-team meet as the team earned 384 points.
Once again, Liberty North’s Avery True shined as she broke her own school record again in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She won the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:53.90 while also anchoring the 200-yard medley relay, which also won first place. The relay team consisted of Ainsley Dillon, Kaitlyn Otte, Reese True and Avery. The team finished moments ahead of Park Hill South a time of 1:51.32. This time broke their school record they set earlier this season.
Dillon was also big time for the Eagles as she won the 50-yard freestyle with a 24.02, which was a whole second faster than the competition. She also came back and earned the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle, besting the competition with a 52.70. Dillon was there to help anchor her 200-yard freestyle squad that won with Avery, Emma Huyser and Bailey O’Brien.
In the diving portion of the meet, Liberty North’s Madison Perry was the top local finisher as she ended in sixth place with 329 points while her teammate Bella Hutchinson earned 14th with 267.20 points.
Liberty
The Blue Jays were boosted in the diving competition by Sammie Asquith, who ended the day in 20th place.
Liberty was dominant in the 100-yard backstroke as they finished in the top two spots. Grace Allen won with a time of 1:02.08 while Alexa Workman ended as runner-up with 1:02.28.
Liberty’s Sydney Usher looked strong in the 100-yard breaststroke that gave her the fourth-place finish in that event.
Liberty’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Caitlin Hartwig, Avery Jolly, Allen and Workman hit the wall at 3:46.80 to come in second place at the meet.
Liberty and Liberty North will be competing at the COMO Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center beginning Friday, Jan. 14. The invite will wrap up the next day.
