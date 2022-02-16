Liberty North heads to the Class 2 State Championship starting Friday, Feb. 18. The Eagles are coming off a conference championship that they secured two weeks ago. The team will send 10 swimmers to St. Peters for the finale of the season.
According to head coach Mark Warner, Liberty North had to understand and recognize that it is not just the top swimmers that produce a winning team, but everyone.
His girls figured that out they need to take ownership and become selfless teammates, which they have done.
The team that qualified for the state championship includes seniors Ainsley Dillon, Kiersten Glass, Emma Huyser, Kaitlyn Steinbeck and Reese True. These five seniors have been key to the success of the team. However, the younger swimmers have learned exponentially off of the upperclassmen. Juniors Chloe Bilen and Bailey O’Brien along with sophomores Kaitlyn Otte, Madison Perry and Avery True will join the team in St. Peters.
“Ainsley and Avery are the strong anchors for any of our relays and the other girls really understand that they have a role to play,” Warner said. “They take a lot of pride in the contribution that they make to be successful in the relays that we have.”
In the state meet, Liberty North will be vying for many fast swims and expert dives as Perry qualified for the diving competition.
Warner is hoping that his girls come away from the experience satisfied with their efforts in the pool.
“I really would love every girl to have an awesome performance and be pleased with how they swam,” the coach said. “I would love for a lot of girls get into the top 16.”
For Dillon and Avery, Warner shared that they have state titles on their mind.
