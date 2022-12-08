LIBERTY — Liberty North started their swim season on the right foot as they impressed throughout the LSR7 Invitational Saturday, Dec. 3. The Eagles finished the meet in third place with 387 points, only one point shy of Lee’s Summit in second place. Liberty took first place with 467 points.
The Eagles had multiple first-place winners, which boosted their team score. Liberty North’s Avery True swam well, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:57.05. She doubled back by winning the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:17.43.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Adrianna Hudnall won the event in a time 25.39. Her teammate, Bailey O’Brien finished in second place in the event. Hudnall also finished in third place in the 100-yard butterfly.
Avree Melhus earned second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.66. In the diving event, Madison Perry took second place with 403.05 points.
The Eagles won two relays on Saturday afternoon. Hudnall, Melhus, O’Brien and True won the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:42.69. The same relay team also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:43.87.
The Eagles are competing in the Winnetonka Holiday Invitational at the Gladstone Community Center beginning Friday, Dec. 9. The two-day event finishes the following afternoon.
