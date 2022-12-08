Liberty North Swimming

Liberty North’s swim team took third place in the LSR7 Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty North started their swim season on the right foot as they impressed throughout the LSR7 Invitational Saturday, Dec. 3. The Eagles finished the meet in third place with 387 points, only one point shy of Lee’s Summit in second place. Liberty took first place with 467 points.

The Eagles had multiple first-place winners, which boosted their team score. Liberty North’s Avery True swam well, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:57.05. She doubled back by winning the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:17.43.

