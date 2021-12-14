GLADSTONE— The Liberty North Swim and Dive team captured the Winnetonka Holiday Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Eagles finished in first with 351 points, 52 more points than second place finisher, Staley.
Liberty North takes 1st overall at the 2021 Winnetonka Invite! Great to see some awesome swims and to see everyone come together and compete as a team. Lots of fun today and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together this season. @LNEaglePride @LNHSports @TheNavyLNHS pic.twitter.com/THj2EZIO8M— LN Swim and Dive (@LNEagleSwimDive) December 11, 2021
Liberty North was the top team out of 25 squads that competed at the event. The Eagles’ performance was highlighted by Avery True who won the 200 Yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.75. True also won the 500 yard freestyle with a 5:17.40. She was also a part of the 200 yard medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay that earned first place as well.
Ainsley Dillon also shined for the Eagles as she won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.02. Dillon claimed the title for the 100 yard backstroke with a 58.86 which was a full second and a half better than the competition. She was also featured on the winning 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay team for Liberty North.
Liberty North’s Madison Perry led the Eagles in the diving competition as she came in fifth place with 290.50 points to help her team.
The Eagles will be back in action in a duel against Lee’s Summit West on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
