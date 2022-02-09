Liberty North added another conference title to its list, this time in the pool. The Eagles girls swim team won the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship Saturday, Feb. 5, with 399 points. The score was two points more than second-place and rival Liberty.
Last season, Liberty North ended in second place in the conference meet, but this time, they were named champions. Leading the way for the Eagles was the duo of Ainsley Dillon and Avery True.
Dillon was dominant in the 50-yard freestyle. She won the title as the fastest sprinter in the pool with a time of 23.94, besting the competition by more than half a second. She doubled up the gold medals with an impressive race in the 100-yard backstroke. Dillon hit the wall in 57.75, almost 3 seconds faster than second place.
True won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:56.60 while two of her teammates rounded out the top-three spaces. Kaitlyn Steinbeck finished as the runner-up in the event and Emma Huyser ended in third.
True came back for more gold by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:05.64. Her time dominated the competition by 15 seconds. Steinbeck and Huyser also competed well in the distance event. Steinbeck placed third while Huyser ended in fourth place for the Eagles.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Reese True led the way for the Eagles as she finished in third place with a time of 1:00.71. Reese also took seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, which added to the Liberty North point total.
The Eagles’ Bailey O’Brien also competed well, earning a bronze medal in the 100-yard freestyle. She ended the race in 56.25.
Relays
In the relays, the 200-yard medley team won silver with a time of 1:50.20. It was the best time of the season for the Eagles.
The 200-freestyle proved to be an important component of the conference title as the Eagles captured this event with a time of 1:39.55. Swimmers in the race were Avery, Reese, Huyser and Dillon.
The final relay of the day gave the Eagles another top-three finish as Liberty North earned bronze in the 400-yard freestyle.
Divers
Madison Perry was the top diver for the Eagles as she earned third place with 378.85 points. Bella Hutchinson and Lucy Edholm also competed.
Hutchinson finished in seventh and Edholm earned 16th place. Perry, Edholm and Hutchinson will compete in district competition Saturday, Feb. 12, to
qualify for the state championship. Districts will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Gladstone Community Center.
The rest of the swim team will prepare for their final meet of the year. The state championship will be held across the state in St. Peters Friday, Feb. 18.
