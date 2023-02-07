BLUE SPRINGS — The Eagles claimed the conference championship Saturday, Feb. 4, making it back-to-back conference wins. Liberty North won the Suburban Conference Gold Division for swimming with 496 points, which was held on the campus of Blue Springs South. With 488 points, Blue Springs South came in second place out of the five teams that competed.

