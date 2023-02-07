BLUE SPRINGS — The Eagles claimed the conference championship Saturday, Feb. 4, making it back-to-back conference wins. Liberty North won the Suburban Conference Gold Division for swimming with 496 points, which was held on the campus of Blue Springs South. With 488 points, Blue Springs South came in second place out of the five teams that competed.
The Eagles earned top-three finishes in 11 of the 12 races. Avery True was the top swimmer in the 200-yard freestyle for the Eagles. True finished in 1:57.01. True dominated the 500-yard freestyle as she won with a 5:08.24, over 25 seconds faster than the competition.
Avree Melhus earned second place in the 200-yard IM as she touched the wall in a time of 2:16.29. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Melhus ended in third with a 1:09.39. Just edging Melhus was Kaitlyn Otte, who secured second place with a 1:09.01.
One of Liberty North’s top sprint swimmers this season has been Adrianna Hudnall. She won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.42. She edged the competition in .07 seconds. Bailey O’Brien won the 100-yard freestyle event in 55.29. She won the race by over half of a second. Holly Young finished in third in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:05.47.
In the diving competition, Madison Perry finished in second place with 411.35 points. She was 1.60 points off the first-place crown. This was a new personal record for Perry.
All three relays earned top-three honors. The Eagles finished third in the 200-yard medley relay. Jayden Johnson, Chloe Bilen, Young and Melhus were a part of this really team. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the group of Hudnall, O’Brien, Otte and True won the event in 1:41.06. The same group took gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:41.67.
