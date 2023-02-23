LIBERTY — There is no greater time to put a mark on history than in the state championship.
Liberty North’s Avery True did just that for Class 2 on Friday, Feb. 17. True secured the fastest time in MSHSAA history in the 500-yard freestyle as she helped the Eagles to a ninth-place finish. Liberty North scored 117 points out of the 30 teams that competed.
True, a junior, was dominate in the final meet of the year. She finished with a time of 4:54.12 in the 500-yard freestyle. This snapped the previous state record held by Ladue’s Paige Mitchell in 2019. Mitchell is currently swimming for San Diego State University.
“I tried to go out fast and hold it. It worked, and I tried to race the girl next to me and we were racing the whole time,” True said. “At the end, I was just telling myself to finish it and keep going. I was trying my best to hold on.”
True wasn’t just successful in one individual event, she also won the state title in the 200-yard freestyle. True finished with a time of 1:50.55, which was 2 seconds faster than the competition.
“Throughout the year, we definitely got so much better as a team,” she said. “We are really big on cheering. We tried to push each other and keep each other going.”
In addition to True, junior Kaitlyn Otte had a strong tournament performance. Otte finished in eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:08.96. Otte also earned 28th place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.33.
In her first state championship, freshman Adrianna Hudnall earned 12th place, swimming a time of 25.21 in the 50-yard freestyle. Hudnall also grabbed 19th in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:01.07.
Along with Hudnall, freshman Avree Melhus competed in her first state championship. She finished in 18th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:10.46. She also swam the 200-yard IM.
She ended in 26th place with a time of 2:18.90.
Senior Bailey O’Brien ended in 14th place in the 50-yard freestyle. She finished in a time of 25.40. She also earned 14th in the 100-yard freestyle as she touched the wall in a time of 54.81.
The final individual to compete for the Eagles was Madison Perry. The outstanding diver earned 14th place with 329.15 points out of the 32 divers that competed.
Liberty North also qualified for all three relays in the state meet. Junior Holly Young, junior Jayden Johnson, senior Chloe Bilen and Melhus finished in 22nd place in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay team of Hudnall, Otte, O’Brien and True earned fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay and seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The season has come to a close for the Eagles, but True is excited for the future. She will return next season along with a host of strong swimmers for Liberty North.
