LIBERTY — There is no greater time to put a mark on history than in the state championship.

Liberty North’s Avery True did just that for Class 2 on Friday, Feb. 17. True secured the fastest time in MSHSAA history in the 500-yard freestyle as she helped the Eagles to a ninth-place finish. Liberty North scored 117 points out of the 30 teams that competed.

Liberty North's Avery True

Liberty North’s Avery True won the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle in the Class 2 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.
Liberty North Swimming

Liberty North swim team poses after the Class 2 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.