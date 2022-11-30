LIBERTY — Liberty’s girls swim team begins a new season, looking to build on last year’s success. The Blue Jays haven’t won a conference championship, but came close last season. Liberty did win the LSR7 Invitational and qualified many swimmers for the state championship.
This season, 12 swimmers from last year’s conference team will be a part of head coach Chris Murphy’s squad. Seniors Lydia Riggs and Shae Harvey will take on a leadership role for the Blue Jays. Juniors Alayna Smith, Avery Jolly, Ellie McWhorter, Megan Gifford and Lilly Babcock also make their return to the team this season. Joining them are sophomores Bryn Tobin, Caitlin Hartwig, Cate Hamilton, Alexa Workman and Gabi Workman.
Jolly was named to the honorable mention all-state team last season for her part in the 400-meter freestyle relay. Hartwig and Alexa were also part of that team. Hartwig earned individual all-state honorable mention honors in the 500-yard freestyle. Alexa earned honorable mention all-state in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-medley relay.
“Like last year, the depth of our team will be our strength. We have a lot of girls who are varsity- and state-level swimmers and all of them will contribute to our success,” Murphy said. “Some of our other conference and JV girls have really worked hard in the off-season and are ready to contribute at a higher level.”
Last season, the Blue Jays fell short of the conference championship crown by only two points. That motivates the team this year, according to Murphy.
The first meet for Liberty girls swimming will be at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center Friday, Dec. 2.
