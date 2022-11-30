Liberty State Swimming

Liberty returns three all-state swimmers from last year's team. 

LIBERTY — Liberty’s girls swim team begins a new season, looking to build on last year’s success. The Blue Jays haven’t won a conference championship, but came close last season. Liberty did win the LSR7 Invitational and qualified many swimmers for the state championship.

This season, 12 swimmers from last year’s conference team will be a part of head coach Chris Murphy’s squad. Seniors Lydia Riggs and Shae Harvey will take on a leadership role for the Blue Jays. Juniors Alayna Smith, Avery Jolly, Ellie McWhorter, Megan Gifford and Lilly Babcock also make their return to the team this season. Joining them are sophomores Bryn Tobin, Caitlin Hartwig, Cate Hamilton, Alexa Workman and Gabi Workman.

