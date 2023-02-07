LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays put together another solid week of performances. This time was in one of the most important meets of the season. Liberty took second place in the Suburban Conference Silver Division, held in the Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. They scored 377 points as Park Hill South took the top spot with 548.5 points.

Liberty’s Caitlin Hartwig performed her best in a great spot. She won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.77. Hartwig also secured third in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished in a time of 1:00.07 to take the bronze medal.

