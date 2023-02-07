LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays put together another solid week of performances. This time was in one of the most important meets of the season. Liberty took second place in the Suburban Conference Silver Division, held in the Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. They scored 377 points as Park Hill South took the top spot with 548.5 points.
Liberty’s Caitlin Hartwig performed her best in a great spot. She won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.77. Hartwig also secured third in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished in a time of 1:00.07 to take the bronze medal.
Alayna Smith earned second place for the Blue Jays in the 200-yard freestyle. She finished in 2:00.37, just over a second short of the top swimmer from Lee’s Summit. Alexa Workman ended with the silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.19.
In the relays, Liberty’s Bryn Tobin, Lydia Riggs, Hartwig and Workman finished in third place in the 200-yard medley. They hit the wall in a time of 1:54.25. The team of Shae Mortimer, Avery Jolly, Riggs and Alayna Smith ended in fourth place with a time of 1:43.47 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In the final event of the day, Liberty secured bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Workman, Jolly, Smith and Hartwig threw down a strong performance as they finished in 3:41.71.
