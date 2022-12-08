Liberty Swimming

The Liberty girls swim team won the team title at the LSR7 Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ girls swim team opened up their season in the LSR7 Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Jays won the team event with a score of 467 points out of the five teams that competed.

Liberty secured two first-place winners in the meet. Caitlin Hartwig won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.20, which was less than half of a second faster than the competition. Alexa Workman won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:02.72. Liberty’s Gabi Workman came in second place in that event with a 1:06.47.

