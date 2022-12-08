LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ girls swim team opened up their season in the LSR7 Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Jays won the team event with a score of 467 points out of the five teams that competed.
Liberty secured two first-place winners in the meet. Caitlin Hartwig won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.20, which was less than half of a second faster than the competition. Alexa Workman won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:02.72. Liberty’s Gabi Workman came in second place in that event with a 1:06.47.
Hartwig earned another podium spot in the 200-yard IM. She finished in second place in the event with a time of 2:16.20. Alayna Smith finished in third place in the 200-yard freestyle, hitting the wall in a time of 2:01.32. Smith also earned third place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.79.
Alexa was also a top swimmer in the 100-yard freestyle as she finished in third place. Her time of 56.57 gave the Blue Jays much needed points toward the team total.
In the relays, Liberty’s team of Alexa, Bryn Tobin, Lydia Riggs and Hartwig earned second place in the 200-yard medley relay. They finished in a time of 1:56.40, which was .05 seconds away from first place.
The relay team of Megan Gifford, Avery Jolly, Alexa and Hartwig finished in third place of the 400-yard freestyle. They ended in a time of 3:51.27.
The Blue Jays will be hosting a tri-meet with Smithville and Platte County at the Liberty Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
