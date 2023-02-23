LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up their latest swim season competing in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Feb. 17. Liberty finished in 15th place with 48 points out of the 30 teams that competed.
The Blue Jays were led by sophomore Caitlin Hartwig. She finished in sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.28.
She also earned 12th in the 100-yard butterfly, where she finished with a time of 1:00.70. Hartwig enjoyed her experience at state, where she was able to compete against the best.
“It was really exciting to be in the racing environment. With all of the people around, you feel so supported at big meets,” she said. “We are just trying to accomplish the same goal of having a great race.”
Liberty’s Alexa Workman had a busy state championship. She finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.67. Workman also ended in 20th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Junior Alayna Smith placed 14th in the 500-yard freestyle. She ended in a time of 5:21.84. Smith also finished in 19th place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Avery Jolly earned 30th place in the 200-yard freestyle. Shae Harvey swam the 500-yard freestyle and finished in 30th for the Blue Jays.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ellie McWhorter took 25th, Bryn Tobin finished in 29th and Lydia Riggs followed in 30th. McWhorter also swam in the 200-yard IM, where she took 24th.
Megan Gifford secured 29th for the Blue Jays in the 100-yard butterfly.
Liberty also competed in all three relays for the state championship. The team of Workman, Tobin, Hartwig and Riggs earned 13th in the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:55.27. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Shae Mortimer, Jolly, Smith and Riggs took 16th, ending in 1:44.85.
The Blue Jays finished the meet by competing in the 400-yard freestyle, taking 11th.
Workman, Jolly, Smith and Hartwig closed out the meet for the Blue Jays with a time of 3:43.27.
“We have a lot of fun together and it is always fun swimming for the school,” Hartwig said. “In high school, you swim a lot of the same events, but it is a lot more of a team environment. We are all very excited for the next couple of years with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.