Liberty Swimming

Liberty’s swim team poses after the Class 2 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up their latest swim season competing in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Feb. 17. Liberty finished in 15th place with 48 points out of the 30 teams that competed.

The Blue Jays were led by sophomore Caitlin Hartwig. She finished in sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.28.

