Liberty’s depth has been the key for a successful season. The Blue Jays are coming off a second place finish at the conference championship and are preparing for their last meet of the year, the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters.
The Blue Jays have qualified 10 individual swimmers and are bringing an additional three more for the relay squads. Three seniors lead this group as Grace Allen, Henley Schmalz-Turner and Sydney Usher will be competing in the finale. Head coach Chris Murphy explained how this group has been a cohesive group to coach that has all been started by the senior class.
“They have been to state multiple times and they have led the way,” Murphy said. “I really have a big group of girls that work really hard and set a good tone.”
The underclassmen for Liberty have already shown their strength in the pool, competing for top marks in the toughest meets. Freshmen Caitlin Hartwig, Alexa Workman and Bryn Tobin have performed well in their first season with the Blue Jays.
Sophomores Alayna Smith, Ellie McWhorter, Avery Jolly, Megan Gifford and Lilly Babcock have also shined in their second year. All of these swimmers will be performing at the state meet. Juniors Shae Harvey and Lydia Riggs will be bringing their wealth of knowledge to the final meet for Liberty.
“Our strength is our depth. I have more girls that are varsity caliber than ever,” Murphy said. “This year, I have 23 girls that in any other year would have made varsity.”
Liberty will be trying their hardest to win the state championship, but Murphy shared how difficult it will be with the tough competition from across the state. Instead, he shared how pleased he would be with some of his team’s individual performances as well as his team’s scoring prediction.
“We do it with depth which is different than a lot of people,” Murphy said. “So, it may be harder to rack up a bunch of points, but I want to score in as many events as possible.”
Murphy’s brings his squad to the Class 2 State Championship beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.
