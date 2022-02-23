ST. PETERS — Liberty concluded their season with one last meet, the Class 2 State Championship. The Blue Jays finished the final meet of the year by accumulating 29 points which placed them in 19th place out of the 31 teams that scored.
Leading the way for the Blue Jays was Caitlin Hartwig who finished in ninth place in the 500-yard freestyle. She finished with a time of 5:17.75 to give her squad nine points to add to the team total. Hartwig was also a part of the 200-yard IM. The freshman grabbed 17th place in a time of 2:15.24 which was half of a second faster than her seed time.
In the 200-yard freestyle, sophomore Alayna Smith finished in 30th place as she ended with a time of 2:04.33. Senior Grace Allen competed in the 100-yard butterfly where she took 22nd place finishing in a time of 1:01.97.
Freshman Alexa Workman and sophomore Avery Jolly raced in the 100-yard freestyle. Workman finished in a tie for 24th place as she hit the wall in 56.76 and Jolly ended the race in a time of 56.93 which was good for 29th place.
Allen’s best finish of the meet came in the 100-yard backstroke. Allen finished in 14th place as finished in a time of 1:02.02. Allen was closely followed by Workman who came in 15th place and earned the team two team points. Workman finished the race in 1:03.06. Right behind Workman was senior Henley Schmalz-Turner who finished in 16th place with a time of 1:03.58.
In the last individual race, senior Sydney Usher led the team in the 100-yard breaststroke. Usher earned 18th place in a time of 1:10.54 which was faster than her seed time. Freshman Bryn Tobin ended the race in 24th place as she swam faster than her seed time too. She ended in a time of 1:11.54. Finally, junior Lydia Riggs rounded out the race in 31st place with a time of 1:13.75.
All three relays were in action at the state meet for the Blue Jays. The team of Schmalz-Turner, Usher, Allen and Workman finished in 14th place with a time of 1:54.28 in the 200-yard medley relay. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Liberty finished in a tie for 20th place as Usher, Riggs, Smith and Hartwig guided the Blue Jays to a time of 1:45.58.
In the final event of the meet, Liberty had a strong finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Representing the Blue Jays was Hartwig, Jolly, Allen and Workman who concluded the season in a time of 3:46.59.
