GLADSTONE — Smithville returned to the pool in the Winnetonka Holiday Invite as they finished in 17th place with 29 points on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Warriors were led by Izzy Sapp who finished in eighth place in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:53.48. She also performed well in the 200 yard freestyle with a 10th place finish where she ended with a time of 2:28.11.
The relay team of Sapp, Megan Denney, Abbie Parr and Lizzie Palmer earned a 14th place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:50.86.
The next competition for Smithville will be at Platte County on Saturday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.