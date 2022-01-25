Smithville competed in the Pirate Invitational at Belton on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 to 22. The Warriors finished the meet in sixth place out of 15 teams as they scored 156 points. Belton won their home meet with 460 points.
The Warriors were led by a freshman duo Izzy Sapp and Ally Pottebaum. Sapp finished in second place overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.29. She doubled her workload by finishing in second place again in the 500-yard freestyle. Sapp touched the wall in 5:48.63 as she hit state consideration times in both events.
Pottebaum finished the 50-yard freestyle in 26.84, which was good enough for third place while racing a state consideration time. She also finish in fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.44.
Sapp and Pottebaum highlighted the 200-yard freestyle team that also included Ainsley Foster and Lizzie Palmer. The team finished in third with a time of 1:58.41, which gave them the honor of state consideration.
Warrior swimmers will be back in action at St. Joseph Central on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
