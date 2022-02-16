Smithville will be dispatching a dynamic freshman duo to the Class 1 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 18.
Ally Pottebaum and Izzy Sapp will be the two individual performers for the Warriors in the final meet of the year in St. Peters.
Pottebaum qualified for two events on an individual basis. She will compete in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Sapp will also be swimming in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle.
The 400 yard-freestyle relay squad will feature Pottebaum and Sapp along with senior Lizzie Palmer and junior Lily Medley. The team will be competing in heat one of the event.
